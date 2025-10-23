Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 438,259 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 456,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,489.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 412,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 396,193 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

