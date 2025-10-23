Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $834,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,024,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,801,000 after buying an additional 182,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

