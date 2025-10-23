Truist Financial Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

