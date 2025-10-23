Core Laboratories Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

