Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 207 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.