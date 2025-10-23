Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $104.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $104,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

