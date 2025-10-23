Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $19,866,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $230.23 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $242.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $373.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

