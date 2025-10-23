Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8,816.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

