Head to Head Comparison: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and McDonald’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 1 7 4 0 2.25 McDonald’s 2 14 11 0 2.33

Profitability

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $324.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than McDonald’s.

This table compares Portillo’s and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 4.19% 6.25% 2.03% McDonald’s 32.21% -225.52% 15.07%

Volatility & Risk

Portillo’s has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and McDonald’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $710.55 million 0.63 $29.52 million $0.45 13.24 McDonald’s $25.92 billion 8.53 $8.22 billion $11.67 26.56

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Portillo’s on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo’s Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955, and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

