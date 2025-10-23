Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:LLY opened at $812.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $762.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.