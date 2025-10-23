OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 1,440 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 7,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.