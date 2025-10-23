Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

