iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Holdings Lifted by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

