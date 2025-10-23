OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 1,750 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.