Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.