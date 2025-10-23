Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
