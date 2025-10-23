HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 10th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.63. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 26.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

