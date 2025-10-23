Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GCBC opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6,071.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

