Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of GCBC opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
