RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.24.

NYSE:SYK opened at $387.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

