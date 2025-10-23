Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 51.5% increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Amphenol Price Performance
Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $135.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
