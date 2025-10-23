Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 51.5% increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $135.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

