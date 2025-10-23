Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $216.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

