Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

