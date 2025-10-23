Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $102.80 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

