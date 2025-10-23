Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 584.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $112.89.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

