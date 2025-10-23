Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in American Century Large Cap Growth ETF $ACGR

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Century Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ACGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of American Century Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Century Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. American Century Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.16.

American Century Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Large Cap Growth ETF (ACGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ACGR was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is issued by American Century Investments.

