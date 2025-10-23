OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $57,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

