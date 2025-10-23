Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10,527.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,176 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $64,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,354,940,000 after acquiring an additional 390,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after buying an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849,866 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

