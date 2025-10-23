RNC Capital Management LLC Has $47.71 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for approximately 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evergy worth $47,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $79.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

