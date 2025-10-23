Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

