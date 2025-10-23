American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stock Position Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.75.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

