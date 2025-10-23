Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

