Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 650.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,908,000 after acquiring an additional 952,419 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $71,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after acquiring an additional 421,165 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 199.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $25,853,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $125.18 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

