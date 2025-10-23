Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $989.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $956.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.47.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

