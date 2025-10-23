Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Trading Up 15.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 16.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,147 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $648,643.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,118.92. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at $605,811.36. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,070. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,149,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,375 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,726 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,187,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,733 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.