SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $120,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $377.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

