Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Quanta Services Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $412.44 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $446.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.