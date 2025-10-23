Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CYBR Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.85.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $501.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.07. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $271.68 and a 52 week high of $514.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

