Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

