East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

