East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.
East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
