Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $166.22.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

