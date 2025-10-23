Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust $GGN

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 369,917 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for 0.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 54.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 671,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 237,541 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 107.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 396,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 205,731 shares during the last quarter. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 464,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 220,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.