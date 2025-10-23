Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 390 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $39.10 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

