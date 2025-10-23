Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.83 Million Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $1,134,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,886.18. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $246.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

