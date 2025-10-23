Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

