Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

