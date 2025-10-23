NewMarket Corporation $NEU Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 587.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 100.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewMarket has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:NEU opened at $750.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $875.97.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

