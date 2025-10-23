Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,892 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gerber LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VTI opened at $328.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.80 and a 200 day moving average of $302.23. The company has a market cap of $548.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.