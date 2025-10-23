eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

