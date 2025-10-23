Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2,670.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $230,039,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.28 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $186.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

