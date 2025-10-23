Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

